Trainer says Pacquiao needs ‘smart training’

Strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said that smart training would boost Manny Pacquiao’s chance of beating Lucas Matthysse in their world title fight on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Fortune explained that Pacquiao should focus on shorter training and more precise movements to avoid over training.

“Absolutely yes, he can endure it (Matthysse’s punches). So, we need to train smart and change the training shorter and smarter, and much more precise movements.”

“It’s a tough fight. Matthysse is a very dangerous guy and he is coming out with a win over the Thai boy,” Fortune told The Manila Times via overseas call on Wednesday. Fortune is referring to Matthysse’s eighth round technical knockout of Tewa Kiram last January 27 in Inglewood, California. “He is a very big puncher.”

“He (Pacquiao) is still fast and very strong. Manny is a workhorse and he has that phenomenal stamina. He is a freak athlete at 39. Just to be smarter in training, it will be just fine and we’ll discuss it,” he added.

Fortune pointed out that Pacquiao was over trained in his last fight against Australian Jeff Horn in Brisbane, which the Filipino ring icon lost via unanimous decision. Fortune stressed that Pacquiao won that fight.

“We were over trained a couple of weeks before the fight and he won the fight. The rest of the world knew that he won the fight,” added Fortune. “When you go to someone’s hometown, you need to knock him out.”

Fortune will be leaving Los Angeles for the Philippines today to join team Pacquiao’s Manila training camp.