Training center product of PH-Bahrain partnership

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Saturday opened a vocational training center here built in partnership with the Kingdom of Bahrain Royal Charity Organization (RCO).

Senator Richard Gordon, also PRC chairman, led the ribbon-cutting during the inauguration of the center assisted by Bahrain RCO Secretary General Dr. Mustafa Alsayed.

The senator and the delegation from Bahrain also opened the Tacloban vocational training school on Friday.

The Philippine Red Cross said both vocational schools will offer training on electrical installation and maintenance, plumbing technology, carpentry, masonry, commercial cooking, bread and pastry production, seafarers rating course and a finishing course for call center agents.

Construction of the training centers is one of the Yolanda (international code name: Haiyan) recovery projects committed by the Bahrain RCO to the Red Cross in 2014.

Yolanda was a super typhoon that devastated Leyte province in Central Visayas in 2013.

“These new vocational training centers aim to further strengthen already resilient Typhoon Haiyan-affected communities and families in Leyte and in Subic by ensuring sustainable growth through education. The center will provide people with market-driven skills and training so they can secure steady, well-paying jobs,” Gordon said.

Both vocational schools consist of four rooms—two 64 square meter workshop rooms, one 64 sqm equipment storage area and one administration office as well as two toilets.

Both have a seating capacity of 30-40 students for lecture sessions and 15-20 students for laboratory sessions.

The training centers will be accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

“This is also an expansion of our humanitarian service as well as our relationship with different partners,” Red Cross Secretary General Oscar Palabyab said.

The construction of the Subic school cost P7.8 million while the building of the Tacloban school cost P5.3 million.