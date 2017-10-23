Trangia driver should be placed under witness protection program – Zubiri

SEN. Juan Miguel Zubiri on Sunday urged the Department of Justice (DoJ) to locate the driver of the vehicle used to transport hazing victim Horacio Castillo 3rd to the hospital and turn him into a state witness.

Zubiri believes that Romeo Laboga is the least guilty among the personalities involved in the death of Castillo, a law freshman student at the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Laboga used the Mitsubishi Strata pickup owned by the father of Ralph Trangia, one of the suspects in the hazing of Castillo.

Zubiri said the autopsy report indicated that Castillo died at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 17. He was brought to the Chinese General Hospital at 9 a.m.

“Napakahalaga ‘yung driver nung pick-up ni Trangia (The driver of the pick-up is important). I will suggest to the DoJ to locate him and turn (him) into a state witness because he is the least guilty,” Zubiri said in a radio interview.

“He must be taken into custody by the WPP (Witness Protection Program). He will be invited to the next hearing,” he added.

During the Senate’s second public hearing on Castillo’s death on Oct. 18, Trangia’s father, Antonio, promised to bring Laboga to the next hearing.

“I would say those would be most guilty, the ones in the crime scene, are Arvin Balag, Oliver “Ojay” Onofre, Axel Munro Hipe, Dan (Ragos) at (Zac Abulencia),” Zubiri said.

Abulencia and Ragos failed to attend the Senate inquiry on Oct. 18. They will be subpoenaed by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs that is investigating Castillo’s death.

John Paul Solano, one of those who brought Castillo to the hospital, identified the six Aegis Juris fraternity members who were at the frat’s library where Castillo died.

Zubiri also said he will seek the filing of administrative complaints or disbarment cases against senior members of the fraternity who attempted to cover up Castillo’s death.

The names of these frat members were gathered from a chat group whose messages were provided to the Manila Police District.