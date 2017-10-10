Trangia’s original intention was to return home–lawyer

Ralph Trangia arrives in Manila on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 to face accusations over the death of Horacio Castillo 3rd, a hazing victim and freshman law student of the University of Santo Tomas (UST). He left for the US on Sept. 19 or two days after he and John Paul Solano, another suspect, brought Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. BENJIE VERGARA

A LAWYER of the suspect in the death of hazing victim Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd said that his client voluntarily returned to the country to face the allegations and prove his innocence.

Lawyer Rowell Ilagan said Ralph Trangia’s original intention was to go back to the country after he left suddenly for the United States in September as authorities attempted to round up members of the Aegis Juris linked to the death of Castillo. Trangia is a member of the fraternity.

“When they purchased the (plane) ticket, they have the return ticket. So, the purchase of the ticket coupled with the actual return today is actually a clear manifestation that they want to voluntary submit themselves to the jurisdiction of our legal process,” Ilagan told reporters on Tuesday.

Trangia, 22, who kept mum upon his arrival, and his mother, Rosemarie, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 aboard Eva Air flight BR271 at about 11 a.m.

When asked why Trangia left, Ilagan said: “Those matters will be threshed out during the preliminary investigation. We cannot really say at this moment, so we don’t want to influence directly the decision of the prosecutors.”

“We just want to thresh out all of our defenses in our counter affidavit during the preliminary investigation,” he said.

Ilagan was also asked if there were plans that the Trangia family would want to meet with the Castillos: “We have yet to discuss those things and in the meantime, we want the safety and security of our client.”

Trangia was among the 17 individuals facing complaints of murder and violation of the anti-hazing law before the Department of Justice (DOJ).