Transco gets ISO 9001 certification

STATE-RUN National Transmission Corporation (Transco), owner of the country’s power transmission assets, was awarded the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Certification for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2008) after passing a certification audit by TUV Rheinland on January 24, 2017.

The scope of ISO certification covers Transco’s mandates of ensuring compliance by the concessionaire with the concession agreement, settlement of right of way claims, divestment of sub-transmission assets, operation and maintenance of electrical systems of contracted ecozones, administration of Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) Allowance Fund and providing corporate support services.

Transco registered zero non-conformity and was cited for several positive findings which reinforced its bid for certification.

TUV Rheinland commended TransCo’s “comprehensive monitoring of customer complaints prior to close out” and “completeness of records of monitoring and reports” of right-of-way management and “use of graphical presentation to analyze the results of evaluation of training effectiveness.”

TUV Managing Director Tristan Arwen Loveres presented the ISO certificate to Transco President Melvin A. Matibag and the TransCo ISO Team.

“Any quality initiative will not be realized without top management support,” Loveres said.

Matibag noted the ISO-certified quality management system “will serve to enhance our efficiency, reliability, responsiveness and transparency” as well as “improve our ability to achieve our targets.”

Matibag urged Transco employees to maintain this high level of service required under an ISO certification. “To get this award is one thing, to maintain it is another,” he said.