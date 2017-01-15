Transfer of DFA consular office from cagayan to isabela ‘temporary’

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Region 2 has clarified that the transfer of its consular office from this city to Santiago City in Isabela province is temporary amid opposition from the city government and leaders here.

The DFA consular office here will shut down on January 17 and will open its Santiago City office on January 25.

Florencio Franco, DFA regional director, has explained that they will reopen their consular office here as soon as the construction of a large mall in Barangay Penge Ruyu is completed and ready for occupancy.

Franco also clarified that their Santiago City operation will become their satellite office once they reopen their consular office in Tuguegarao City.

He, however, said that they cannot say for sure when will they reopen the consular office here since the construction of the mall has barely started.

“It is not us but the DFA Central Office that has decided that we move to Santiago City temporarily,” Franco explained.

He said those who have applied for a passport can get the document at their Santiago City office starting January 25.

“We will also send passports to their address if they cannot come personally to pick up their passports through courier with additional fee of P115 only,” Franco added.

There has been strong opposition including from the city government here regarding the transfer of the DFA consular office from the Regional Center in Cagayan province to Santiago City.

A resolution by the city council has sought DFA Secretary Perfecto Yasay’s intervention to stop the transfer of the consular office but to no avail.

The DFA consular office here was destroyed by the Typhoon Lawin in October last year.

Meanwhile, a legal remedy is being prepared by Cagayanos led by Fr. Ranhilio Aquino, Catedratico at Cagayan State University, against the transfer of the DFA consular office.

