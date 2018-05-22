Transfer of ownership over mortgaged property

Dear PAO,

When my family was in dire need of financial assistance, I loaned a substantial amount of money from an officemate. We signed a contract wherein I agreed on mortgaging my titled land as a security for the payment of my loan. When I was not able to pay her on our agreed schedule of payment, she informed me that she will now be the owner of my land that I used as collateral in the loan. At first, I thought that it was just an empty threat, but I later found out that she already fenced my land and started constructing a garage on it. I confronted her about this and she pointed out a paragraph in our contract that automatically transfers my rights to her over my property in case I am not able to pay her. Can she do this? Is it legal? Please advise me on this matter.

Your creditor’s claim that she can automatically obtain ownership over your mortgaged land based on your loan contract is not legal. In principle, the law expressly prohibits creditors from appropriating properties subject of a mortgage, to wit:

“Article 2085: The creditor cannot appropriate the things given by way of pledge or mortgage or dispose of them. Any stipulation to the contrary is null and void.” (Civil Code of the Philippines)

From the facts you provided, you mortgaged your land as a security to your loan. This mortgaged property is protected by law against automatic transfer of ownership to the creditor. This prohibited act of automatic transfer to the creditor of the property given as security by the debtor is called pactum commisorium.

According to the Supreme Court, pactum commisorium exists when there is an agreement giving the creditor the right to automatically claim the property given as security to the principal obligation without undergoing foreclosure proceedings and public sale should a debtor default in the obligation (Edralin vs. Philippine Veterans Bank, G.R. No. 168523, March 9, 2011, Ponente: Honorable Associate Justice Mariano C. Del Castillo). The reason why this kind of agreement is prohibited by law is because the debtor is prevented to have a fair opportunity to recover the property given as a security to the principal obligation.

The proper remedy of a creditor in case a debtor is unable to fulfill his obligation secured by a mortgage property is to initiate a foreclosure proceeding. Under this proceeding, a mortgaged property will be foreclosed and sold at a public sale where the proceeds of the sale will be used to satisfy the principal obligation owed to the creditor.

Considering this, even if your loan contract contains a provision that automatically transfers ownership of your mortgaged property to your creditor upon your default, such provision will have no legal effect. This is because the law prohibits this form of pactum commisorium agreement which is considered null and void (Art. 2085, Civil Code of the Philippines). Thus, your creditor has no legal basis to claim immediate ownership over your mortgaged property without resorting to proper legal proceedings.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

