Transgender lawmaker to join Armed Forces

Rep. Geraldine Roman of Bataan, the first transgender woman to become a member of the House of Representatives, is joining the military.

Roman said she made the decision because of the new policy of the military welcoming Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Transgenders (LGBT).

Roman thanked President Rodrigo Duterte, AFP chief Eduardo Año and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for making the unprecedented move.

“To show my strong support for our Commander-In-Chief Rodrigo Duterte, I will be applying to become a military officer in the AFP Reserve Force to become the first transgender military officer of the Philippine Republic,” Roman said in a statement.

“This will complement their appreciation for the LGBT community for they will see that we can exemplify the same sense of discipline, the same military professionalism, and the same love of country that the current men and women in uniform embody,” Roman added.

“I admire the President for being very tough on illegal drugs and crime but also having a soft heart for poor people and the marginalized sectors of society, including the LGBT community,” the lawmaker added.

Roman also backed the return of the Reserved Officers Training Corps in Senior High School.

“I will be encouraging the youth to join and promote our nation’s ROTC because this will prepare them for our country’s defense and for earthquake/typhoon rescue operations,” Roman said. Llanesca T. Panti