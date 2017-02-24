Transgender students decry ‘dangerous’ Trump decision

MELVILLE, United States: Activists, parents and transgender students on Thursday vowed to resist the Trump administration’s “dangerous” reversal of federal protections of bathroom rights, warning it risked exposing young people to hate-fueled violence. The White House decision to allow states and school districts to decide whether students can access bathrooms of their choice violates civil rights that should be enshrined at the national level, they said. Toxic schools contribute to higher rates of depression, suicide, homelessness and HIV infection for transgender young people, they added. On Thursday, several hundred protesters filled the block outside the historic Stonewall Inn, a landmark of the gay rights movement in New York’s Greenwich Village, in support of transgender students. The crowd held signs proclaiming “Resist,” “Protect Trans Youth” and “Trans Rights Are Human Rights,” chanting, “Stand up, fight back!” Bathroom rights are a hot-button social issue at the center of a broader cultural battle between conservatives and liberals.