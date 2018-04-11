Transgender weightlifter says injury may be career-ending

GOLD COAST, Australia: A transgender weightlifter who made waves at the Commonwealth Games said her career may be over after she suffered a dramatic injury mid-competition. New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, the Games’ first transgender athlete, made a painful exit while leading the women’s +90kg competition as she attempted a tournament-record lift on Monday. Hubbard’s left elbow buckled and she grimaced as dropped the 132kg barbell behind her, reportedly rupturing a ligament in an injury that will require surgery. If confirmed, it has been a short-lived women’s career for Hubbard, 40, who was born Gavin Hubbard and competed for New Zealand as a man before transitioning to female in her 30s.

AFP