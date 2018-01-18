Translations ordered for businesses with foreign names

Quezon City has approved an ordinance requiring businesses with foreign names to have accompanying English or local translations.

City Ordinance 2604-2017 states that business establishments need to be easily identified for the purpose of taxation.

“There is a need for accompanying translations and/or its wordings in English the meaning of the foreign language business names in the signboards and/or signages of the establishments in Quezon City for easy identification and information on the nature of businesses,” a portion of the ordinance reads.

The order covers restaurants, karaoke and sing-along bars, cocktail loungers, groceries, convenience stores, commercial buildings, hotels and lodging houses.

Business owners and operators have been given 60 days to comply with the order.

Violators will be fined P5,000 and face the suspension of their business permits.