Transmission tower collapses during fire

A fire that razed around 80 makeshift houses of as many families caused the collapse of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) transmission tower on Wednesday in Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila).

Supt. Gilbert Dolot, chief of the Muntinlupa City Bureau of Fire Protection, said the NGCP transmission tower fell down because its foundation was weakened by the fire that hit Alabang Viaduct exit in Barangay Alabang.

Despite the collapse, no power interruption happened in the city, Dolot added.

It, however, posed problems for vehicles traversing the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX).

The fire started 12 minutes before 9 a.m. and was put under control around 9:15 a.m.

No deaths or injuries were reported.

Tez Navarro, chief of the city government’s public information office, said the 80 families were immediately assisted by the local government’s Social Welfare department.

Navarro said Mayor Jaime Fresnedi promised to give financial assistance to the victims.

Dolot said they are determining the origin of the fire and the total value of damage to property.

In a statement, SLEX management apologized to motorists for the inconvenience caused by the fire near the Alabang north-bound exit plaza of the expressway.

The north-bound Alabang exit plaza of SLEX was temporarily closed because of the collapsed NGCP transmission tower.