Transport agency to ask economic board for help in determining fare hike

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will ask the help of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) in determining fare increases to be implemented in line with the new tax reform law, its spokesperson said over the weekend.

“We will set the petitions for hearing then we will hear out the commuters’ group, and invite NEDA to guide the Board in coming up with a decision,” LTFRB Spokesman Aileen Lizada told reporters.

Last Friday, transport network company (TNC) Grab Philippines filed a petition for a rate increase per kilometer of P11 to P15 from the current P10 to P14, and per minute rate to P2.10 from the current P2.

The Philippine National Taxi Operators Association (PNTOA) also said that it was seeking an increase of P50 in flagdown rate, P13.50 for every kilometer, and P2.50 per minute of waiting time.

Meanwhile, jeepney operators and drivers group PISTON said that it was not inclined to seek a fare increase, but would ask the government to give a P6 per liter discount on petroleum products for all public utility vehicles (PUVs). REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO