Transport chief orders filing of raps vs MRT-3 passengers caught causing damage to trains

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Arthur Tugade has ordered the filing of charges against or collection of damages from passengers who would forcibly open the doors of the Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3).

Tugade’s order stemmed from an incident last week when the MRT-3 was forced to unload thousands of commuters at the Santolan-Annapolis station southbound about 8:01 a.m. after one of its doors malfunctioned. It was the first unloading incident of the MRT-3 since April 2.

Tugade ordered the MRT-3 management to file charges against the passenger who allegedly caused the unloading incident last Friday by leaning or forcibly opening the train door.

“For the last 11 days, there was no unloading. It was smooth. Today [Friday], we have the first unloading. Do you know the cause? There was someone who put pressure on the door. Pinilit na pumasok habang sarado na,” Tugade said during the Philippine Economic Briefing in Pampanga.

It’s not about parts, it’s about this passenger. My instruction, identify this person,” Tugade added.

“From now on, lahat ng mahuhuling sumasandal o nagpipilit magbukas ng pinto ng tren kahit sarado na, kasuhan. I told MRT to file cases and collect damages from them. Maraming naaabala dahil sa kawalan ng disiplina,” according to Tugade.

(From now on, everyone who will get caught leaning or forcing the door of the train to open even after it has been closed, should be charged. . . A lot of people are inconvenienced because of the lack of discipline.) REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO