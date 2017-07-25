‘Transport dep’t move to Clark entails no extra cost’

THE government will not incur additional expense when the Department of Transportation transfers to Clark in Pampanga from its office in Ortigas.

“In fact, the Department is expecting savings owing to less rental and overhead costs in Clark, as well as gaining potential income from opening its units in Columbia Towers for lease,” the department said in a statement on Monday.

“Combined, the DOTr is seen to earn about P9.3-million per year from the transfer,” it said.

The first batch of offices will transfer to Clark on Friday, July 28. The department expects complete the move to Clark by year end.

Some offices should move out of Metro Manila to help ease traffic congestion in the metropolis, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said earlier. In this case, the viable relocation area is Clark, he said.

The DoTr is setting a pioneering example and other government offices are expected to follow Tugade.

The department has conducted dialogues and discussions with employees to settle issues regarding the transfer. Solutions such as free shuttle services for employees to and from Clark, flexible time, a four-day work week, and affordable food were formulated and agreed upon.