Transport group gears up for another strike on March 19

TRANSPORT group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) announced that it would stage another strike on Monday, March 19, to protest the government’s plan to phase out jeepney units.

“We are warning commuters who might be affected by another strike that we will implement on Monday starting 6 a.m. up to 4 p.m.,” Piston chief George San Mateo told The Manila Times on Thursday.

San Mateo said he was hoping that the rally, which was organized with the No to Jeepney Phaseout Coalition, could get a 90-percent participation rate or about 59,000 out of 65,000 jeepney drivers in Metro Manila alone.

He added that Alabang, Novaliches, Monumento, Manila, and Cubao will serve as the five rally points on Monday.

Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, and Batangas will most likely hold similar protest actions, San Mateo said.

“The Department of Transportation (DOTr) admitted that it could only provide 170,000 units for the 180,000 old jeepneys that they plan to phase out. We will not be able to fully upgrade. Even the rehabilitation period that we proposed will only be valid until 2020,” he added.

Under the government’s modernization program for public utility vehicles (PUVs), each new jeepney will cost from P1.6 to P1.8 million. However, operators and drivers are saying that only 200 drivers will be able to avail of the P80,000 government subsidy that is being offered.

“Even the lawmakers said in past hearings that this program is raw,” San Mateo said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Finance (DOF) have said that P2.2 billion would be provided for 28,000 jeepney drivers in 2018. This will be on top of another P1 billion loan program offered by the Land Bank of the Philippines LBP).

The DBM and DOF have yet to finalize the guidelines on the subsidy and other forms of financial assistance to its beneficiaries. GLEE JALEA