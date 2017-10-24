Transport group OK with student fare cut but worries about added burden to drivers

TRANSPORT group PISTON said on Tuesday that the implementation of the extended student fare discounts even on weekends and holidays was okay although it would be a burden to the drivers.

Advertisements

“Medyo mabigat sa bulsa (ang discount) kasi drayber ang mag-aabsorb nun. Pero di namin siya gagawing malaking issue. Ang problem dito ay walang responsibilidad ang gobyerno,” Pinagkaisahang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) chief George San Mateo said in a press briefing.

(It’s a bit heavy on the pockets of drivers who will absorb it. But we will not make it a big issue. The problem here is that the government has no responsibility.)

“Dapat may way yung drayber para mareimburse sa gobyerno ‘yung discount na binibigay nila,” said San Mateo after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced on Monday that the new fare discount scheme would be enforced on October 28.

(There should be a way for the drivers to reimburse from the government the discounts that they will be giving.)

San Mateo claimed that the drivers could not reimburse the discounted rates, given that it was shouldering giving the same to senior citizens 24/7.

“Dati kasi nagibigay lang tayo ng 20 percent discount (sa estudyante) kapag may pasok. Ang senior (citizen) 24/7 naman talaga kasi batas ‘yun eh,” he said.

(We used to give 20 percent discount to students only when they have classes. And 24/7 discounts to senior citizens because it is in the law.)

“Students can avail of the twenty percent discount from Monday to Sunday, including summer breaks, legal and special legal holidays,” LTFRB’s Memorandum Circular (MC) 2017-024 states. GLEE JALEA

READ: 20% student fare cut starts Oct 28

