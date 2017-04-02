Transport group puts on hold 3-day strike

Transport group Stop & Go Coalition clarified that they did not cancel their planned three-day transport strike but are only putting it on hold pending results of the group’s exclusive dialogue with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The dialogue will have taken place on Friday last week.

According to Stop & Go president Jun Magno, LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd said jeepneys facing phaseout only need to undergo rehabilitation, and there would be no need to buy new jeepneys if the existing ones are in proper condition.

Magno denounced a television report that said transport group Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization will not push through with the three-day transport strike.

Magno said he disagrees with the fleet management concept, which seeks to give jeepney drivers a fixed monthly salary because the concept would only make drivers lax.

He added that he also disagrees with a loan program of financial institutions in the country to assist jeepney operators to purchase new vehicles, offering a lower equity of between five to seven percent.

“[Why should we borrow when we still have our jeepneys]?” he said.

Magno said he will lead a strike of around 5,000 taxi drivers against Uber and Grab but he gave no date for the strike.

According to him, Uber and Grab are not properly regulated and are competing unfairly with taxi drivers.

REICELENE JOY IGNACIO