Transport group seeks fuel discount over fare hike

A TRANSPORT group urged the government to implement a P6 per liter fuel discount for all public utility vehicles (PUVs) in line with the implementation of the new tax reform law so as not to burden consumers by petitioning for a fare increase.

“The said law will trigger a huge hike in oil prices which will result in transport fare hikes and increase in prices of other basic commodites and services,” George San Mateo, president of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator (PISTON), told The Manila Times on Thursday, referring to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act that President Rodrigo Duterte signed in December.

“PISTON calls on Duterte, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy to implement a P6 per liter fuel discount on all PUVs, including jeepneys. Our demand aims to help both drivers and commuters,” San Mateo added.

Taxi group Philippine National Taxi Organization (PNTO) and transport network company (TNC) Grab said that they were eyeing a fare increase to help sustain the higher operating costs caused by the implementation of the TRAIN Law.

San Mateo said that PISTON “at the moment was not yet inclined to file for fare hike” but instead “supports the move of [the]Makabayan bloc in Congress in their petition to the Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the TRAIN Law.”

The Makabayan bloc said that an estimated 15.2 million families would be affected because of the higher commodity prices as a result of the law. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO