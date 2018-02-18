Transport group sets Monday protest against modernization of public utility vehicles

A TRANSPORT group will hold a protest rally on Monday against the phaseout of jeepneys as part of the government’s program of modernizing public utility vehicles (PUVs).

The protest of the Pinagkaisang Samahang ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) is set at 12 noon at the Welcome Rotonda where they start to march all the way to Mendiola near Malacanang.

“No to Duterte and Tugade’s fake and money-making modernization. Yes to public-service-oriented, genuine, democractic and socially-just modernization toward a nationalized mass transport system,” Piston President George San Mateo said.

President Rodrigo Duterte said it was a requirement for all jeepneys to be part of the modernization program by January 1.

San Mateo said, however, that the government was oppressing drivers and operators while its own Metro Rail Transit-3 (MRT-3) could not even service commuters properly.

He added that the government has not even provided financial assistance to these operators.

Piston groups in Bicol, Cagayan Valley, Baguio and Cagayan de Oro will also conduct their own protest in their respective provinces, according to San Mateo.

Piston held its protest strike in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office on January 24. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO