Transport group threatens to hold strike

Transport group Stop & Go Coalition warned that it will hold a three-day strike if the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will insist on phasing out old jeepneys.

“We can push through with our three day transport strike if we are just being fooled by the LTFRB,” Jun Magno, president of Stop & Go, said in a statement late Sunday.

Magno said LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd made clear that there will be no jeepney phaseout during a dialogue held in march.

On April 30, a memorandum of understanding was signed by Delgra, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd and Landbank President Alex Buenaventura.

Under the MOU, drivers and operators of public utility vehicles may apply for a loan from Landbank to modernize their vehicles program.