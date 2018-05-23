Transport group to protest in front of oil firm in Makati on May 24

TRANSPORT group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) will hold a protest rally on Thursday, May 24, to call for a “general oil price rollback.”

In a media advisory, Piston President George San Mateo said that jeepney drivers and operators would protest in front of the Shell Tower in Valero St., Makati at 10 a.m. “to condemn a succession of huge oil price hikes.”

“Later on, we may launch a strike against oil price hikes, jeepney phase out and TRAIN law,” San Mateo said, referring to the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion, the first package of Comprehensive Tax Reform Program.

Amid the rising global oil price, jeepney operators and drivers, as well as consumers, fear that this will worsen in the Philippines because of the impact of the tax reform law.

San Mateo said Piston was not eyeing a fare increase among public utility vehicles (PUVs), but was asking government to grant a P6 per liter fuel discount to PUV drivers and operators.

“A general oil price rollback should be imposed, not just for jeepneys, but also for tricycles and other means of public transport,” San Mateo told The Manila Timesin a phone interview.

“If the government can come up with a way to reduce the price of diesel to P36 per liter, we can definitely sustain the P8 minimum fare,” San Mateo said in mixed English and Filipino.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who heads the Committee on Energy, has urged government to prepare ahead in the event that crude prices would reach the $100 per barrel threshold in the global market.

“Filipinos are really starting to feel the negative effects of rapidly rising global oil prices. This should send a clear signal to our government that it is time to start preparing for contingencies in case we hit the $100 mark,” Gatchalian said.

Oil companies announced that starting on Tuesday, the price of diesel will increase by P1.15 per liter, gasoline by P1.60 per liter, and kerosene by P1 per liter.

Domestic prices for diesel alone have been averaging from P40.25 per liter to P46.33 per liter.

Jeepney operators filed a petition last week before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to raise minimum fare from P8 to P10 with additional P2 for every succeeding kilometer.

In addition, petitioners also requested for a P1 “rush hour rate” on trips from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Petitioners were represented by Vigor Mendoza of 1-Team, a fleet management company that developed the BEEP or bio ethanol-powered jeepneys.

“Piso lang naman. ‘Yung surge pricing nga ng transport network companies (TNCs) doble [ng minimum fare]‘di ba? Eh dito mga 10 percent lang ang idadagdag ,” he said in a television interview.

(It’s just P1. Even TNCs impose surge pricing twice the minimum fare. Only 10 percent will be added here.)

However, San Mateo claims that every peso counts for jeepney drivers.

“Every peso counts. We think it’s a selfish motive to consider that not just to counter the oil pricing but also as an incentive for complying with the jeepney modernization,” he said.

Piston has long been protesting against a jeepney phaseout as part of the government’s modernization program.

Under the program, PUVs aged 15 years and above are no longer allowed on the roads.

“On our end, we are comfortable with an P8-minimum fare. Fare increase is not the only solution to this. Public transport is also public utility, that’s why they should also consider the commuters,” San Mateo said.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada echoed this sentiment, reiterating that jeepneys have a 3.5 to 3.7 million ridership in the country.

“A hearing on the operators’ proposal of rush hour rate for modernized jeepneys will be scheduled on June 24 so that we can hear their side further,” Lizada said. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO, GLEE JALEA