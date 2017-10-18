Transport groups given ultimatum

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday warned transport groups behind the holding of a nationwide strike that he will destroy old jeepneys if they refuse to follow the government’s modernization program.

Advertisements

In his speech during the Federalism Summit in Camarines Sur, Duterte urged drivers and operators to modernize their jeepneys by the end of 2017, stressing that old engines emit too much carbon dioxide that could affect the health of Filipinos.

“The engines that run in these PUJ (Public Utility Jeepney) are about 20 to 25 years old. We got them from the other countries, the reconditioning equipment and these have been pumping in so much carbon dioxide into the air… That’s a health reason actually. Public interest, public health because that would, you can get a good definition by looking at the ailments and diseases that we would acquire from the inhalation,” Duterte said.

“Kaya (That’s why), I’ll give you until the end of the month or until the end of the year. Sumunod kayo (You comply) because January 1, pag may makita ako dyan mga dyip ninyo walang, di narehistro, luma, guguyurin ko yan sa harap ninyo (if I see old jeepneys that are not registered, old, I will order it towed away),” he added.

Duterte’s warning came on the second day of the nationwide transport strike led by the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston).

The President said Piston and other militant groups like the Kilusang Mayo Uno and Karapatan were the legal fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). He accused them of “committing rebellion.”

“And here comes Piston and the rest of the Left… they make it a big deal. So I said, sige e di mag-demonstrate kayo, walang ano sa akin even if you do that twice or thrice a month sa akin (So on my part, that’s nothing even if you protest twice or thrice a month),” Duterte said.

“This Karapatan, this KMU, this Piston, they are just the legal fronts of the Communist Party of the Philippines. Kaya nga CPP, NDF (National Demoractic Front), pati the New People’s Army. It’s one big conspiracy but they are at the same time, all of them, committing right now rebellion,” he added.