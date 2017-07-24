TRANSPORT groups will join a protest on Monday when President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

PISTON and the No to Jeepney Phaseout Coalition (NJPC) are protesting the government’s plan to modernize jeepneys and started with a vigil and candle lighting in front of the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board office in Quezon City on Sunday.

The transport groups will meet with other militant organizations, led by Bayan, along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City before proceeding to the Batasang Pambansa Complex where Duterte will deliver his speech before Congress, government officials past and present and the diplomatic corps.

Last week, PISTON and NTJPC held a rally in Mendiola to ask Duterte to defer the implementation of the modernization program.