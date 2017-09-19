Transport groups seek P2 fare hike

Transport groups filed a petition before the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) seeking a minimum P10 fare from the current P8.

Representatives from the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (FEJODAP), Alliance of Concerned Transport Organization (ACTO), Liga ng Transport Operator ng Pilipinas (LTOP), Alliance Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP), and Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila & Suburb Drivers Association (PASANG MASDA) went to the LTFRB Central Office to petition for the P2-fare increase for the National Capital Region, and Central Luzon, the Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon while Mimaropa is Mindoro, Marinduqe, Romblon, Palawan.

“Several increases in diesel pump price were imposed by oil companies from August to September, with P32.64 per liter to date from P30.05 per liter in August,” the group said in a statement.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, PTT Philippines Corp. and SeaOil Philippine Inc.’s gasoline prices recently increased by P0.30 per liter and diesel prices by P0.70 per liter.

“Kaya kami humihiling dahil sa sunud-sunod na pagtaas na presyo ng langis na isa sa nagpapaliit ng aming kita. Halos more or less 10 years nang hindi talaga na-approve ng LTFRB dun sa petition ng pag-increase. Kaya makatarungan lamang ang aming kahilingan ng dalawang piso na pagtaas ng pamasahe,” said ALTODAP Rep. Melencio Vargas.

(This is why we are asking for a fare increase because of the successive increases in oil prices that have reduced our earnings. It’s been more or less 10 years that the LTFRB has not approved our petition for an increase. This is why our petition for an increase is justified.)

However, the LTFRB said that it still has to decide on the matter, as the increase would have a social impact on millions of commuters.

“The estimated number of PUJ’S nationwide is 200,000. With an average of 16 passengers per unit we are talking about 2.3 million passengers who will be affected,” lawyer Aileen Lizada, LTFRB spokesman, said in a text message.

Lizada also said that the LTFRB would be inviting the commuters’ groups to a hearing on September 27 to hear their side regarding the fare increase petition. GLEE JALEA