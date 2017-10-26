Transport leader gunned down in Sorsogon

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay: A transport leader and Bayan Muna member and his friend were killed inside a bar in Sorsogon at about 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, reports reaching Camp Simeon Ola here said. Maria Luisa Calubaquid, Philippine National Police-Bicol spokesman, identified the victims as Edwin Pura, 31, of Barangay Pinontingan in Gubat, Sorsogon, and Wilfredo Bronio, 41, of the same barangay (village). Wounded in the attack was Grace Merilo, 31, a guest relations officer of the bar , who was hit by a stray bullet. Police said the victims were drinking inside Angie Bar when two unidentified suspects armed with a caliber .45 and 9mm pistol arrived and shot them several times. Calubaquid said the gunmen fled after the shooting. Merilo was brought to Gubat District Hospital.

RHAYDZ B. BARCIA