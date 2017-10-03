Transport, logistics firms urged to tap ICT

Local logistics and transportation companies should explore digital solutions if they want to accelerate growth with minimal costs, a unit of Ayala-led Globe Telecom said on Monday.

Advertisements

Globe Business, the telco’s information and communications technology (ICT) arm, said big data and digital marketing would allow these firms to “maximize their reach and leverage on specific audience targeting…”.

Tisha Sadorra, Globe Business cluster sales head, said upgraded marketing campaigns would help build stronger connections with customers.

A recent forum at the Globe Tower in Taguig City sought to drum up business from companies such as Grab, LBC Express and Federal Express, among others.

“Through the forum, we were able to add value to our enterprise customers by sharing with them the trends in their industry,” Globe Business Senior Vice-President Peter Maquera said.

A similar forum was organized last year for the healthcare industry.