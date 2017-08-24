Transport mulls unifying toll systems

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Thursday that it was considering unifying all toll systems in the country for public convenience.

“Digitizing payment schemes is seen as a step closer to the DOTr’s goal to ultimately make all toll systems in the country interoperable,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement as he lauded the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation’s digital payment scheme for NLEX, SCTEX and CAVITEX.

“This goes to show that we can do so much with technology. We want to unify all toll systems so that motorists only have to pay once and will not have to queue at toll plazas several times,” Tugade said.

Last Tuesday, the MPTC launched its digital tollwats program, enabling motorists to pay using their Beep Card, Mastercard and Visa contactles cards, Easy Trip RFID and the Mastercard powered by PayMaya for their tollways.

“We are grateful to the private sector for the support they have been giving us,” Tugade said.

The digital toll payment system is aligned with the National Retail Payment System program of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which seeks to shift 20 percent of the country’s payment transactions to electronic by 2020. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO