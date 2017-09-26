Transport strike fizzles out

The president of transport group Stop and Go Coalition called off Day 2 (Tuesday) of what he described as a “successful” strike that the group began on Monday.

“Napagkasunduan namin na hindi na muna kami babalik sa kalsada. Ang importante, naipahiwatig namin ang mga hinaing sa [We agreed to not return to the streets. What is important is that we had voiced out our gripes against a planned] jeepney phaseout,” Jun Magno said.

Members of the transport group on Monday protested in front of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Central Office in Quezon City, slamming the phase-out of public utility vehicles (PUVs) as “anti-poor.”

Under the phase-out, the government proposes that a jeepney operator buy a new PUV for P1.6 million, a price that requires the operator to pay P800 a day before the vehicle can be his.

The supposedly nationwide two-day strike hardly affected commuters in Luzon and the Visayas as most jeepney drivers continued to ply their routes.

According to LTFRB spokesman Aileen Lizada, the strike had “very minimal” effect.

Lizada said only 5,000 passengers were affected around Metro Manila on Monday, not even reaching one percent of around 10 million riders of public utility jeepneys in the National Capital Region (Metro Manila).

Magno, without elaborating, warned of a bigger protest anytime soon.