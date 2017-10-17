Transport strike ‘generally peaceful’ but fails to paralyze services – PNP

THE two-day transport strike that ended on Tuesday was “generally peaceful” although it failed to paralyze public transport services, a spokesman for the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

Advertisements

“The strike protests were closely monitored by security forces in coordination with designated marshalls,” Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

Carlos said that the nationwide suspension of classes and work in government offices served to prevent the unwanted effects of “lack of public transportation” as a result of the strike.

“Overall, however, there was no general paralysis of public transportation services reported anywhere,” Carlos said. RJ CARBONELL