    Transport strike ‘generally peaceful’ but fails to paralyze services – PNP

    THE two-day transport strike that ended on Tuesday was “generally peaceful” although it failed to paralyze public transport services, a spokesman for the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

    “The strike protests were closely monitored by security forces in coordination with designated marshalls,” Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

    Carlos said that the nationwide suspension of classes and work in government offices served to prevent the unwanted effects of “lack of public transportation” as a result of the strike.

    “Overall, however, there was no general paralysis of public transportation services reported anywhere,” Carlos said. RJ CARBONELL

     

