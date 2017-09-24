Transport strike against jeepney modernization program set on Monday

A TWO-day transport strike or tigil-pasada will start on Monday against the jeepney modernization program.

In an advisory, Stop & Go said that it would protest in front of the office of the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) because the program was “anti-poor.”

The city of Malolos, Bulacan has suspended classes in anticipation of the strike.

The LTFRB in coordination with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that it prepared a contigency plan that included providing free rides to commuters who will be affected.

PISTON, another transport group also against the modernization program, said that it would not be joining the protest. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO