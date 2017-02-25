Transport strike set on Monday

The start of the nationally coordinated tigil-pasada or transport strike by different transport groups against the phase out of jeepneys is set on Monday.

Transport groups participating in the protest action include Piston, Stop and Go Coalition and the No to Jeepney Phase Out Coalition. They will be supported by labor, urban poor and commuter groups represented by the Kilusang Mayo Uno, KADAMAY and the Train Riders Network.

“The nationally coordinated transport strike on Monday is just the beginning of a series of strikes that we will launch to strongly drive home the point that drivers and small operators won’t just sit down while the government rams down our throats its neo-liberal jeepney phase out and corporatization plan which will wipe out our small source of livelihood,” George San Mateo, PISTON president, told The Manila Times.

The transport groups assembled yesterday at the National Press Club to announce their protest plan.

The first transport strike of jeepney drivers and operators this year was conducted on February 6. Some cities in Metro Manila were forced to cancel classes and office work because thousands of commuters had a hard time getting rides to schools and offices.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board earlier warned that it will impose sanctions on those who will join the transport strike.