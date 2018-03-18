Transport strike set on Monday

TRANSPORT group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston) will hold another strike on Monday.

Piston and the No to Jeepney Phaseout Coalition will lead the strike that will start at 6 a.m. with about 59,000 out of 65,000 jeepney drivers in Metro Manila expected to join the protest action.

Piston leader George San Mateo said Alabang (Muntinlupa City), Novaliches (Quezon City), Monumento (Caloocan City), Manila and Cubao (also in Quezon City) would be the main rally centers.

Jeepney drivers from Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna and Batangas are expected to hold their own protest action, San Mateo said.

“We just want to continue voicing out that we will not be able to upgrade financially just because the government wants to push through with the phaseout,” San Mateo said.

This is the first strike of Piston in 2018 to protest the government phaseout of old jeepney units under the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

San Mateo said the “anti-poor” program would affect over 600,000 jeepney drivers and 300,000 operators nationwide. GLEE JALEA