Transport strike strands hundreds

Hundreds of passengers in Metro Manila were stranded because of the transport strike mounted by several groups on Monday.

The cities of Makati, Quezon, Manila, Caloocan, Marikina and the province of Rizal were affected by the strike held by Piston, Stop and Go Coalition, and No To Jeepney Phase Out Coalition.

Classes at the elementary and high school levels were suspended. Some colleges, like the De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas, and College of St. Benilde, cancelled classes in all levels.

Transports groups held the strike to protest the plan of the government to phase out old jeepneys. The same groups also held a strike early this month, paralyzing transportation in Metro Manila and other cities nationwide. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO