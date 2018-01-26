Transportation board to start accepting TNVS franchise applications on Feb 5

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced on Friday that it would start accepting franchise applications for transport network vehicle services (TNVS) on February 5, “virtually lifting” a moratorium it imposed in 2016.

“With the memorandum circular (MC) we have already issued. It is effective February 3. It is a Saturday, so we start accepting new TNVS applications on Monday, February 5,” LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra said in a press briefing at the agency’s main office in Quezon City.

Delgra said that through the MC, the moratorium suspending the acceptance for franchise applications of TNVS in 2016 was now “virtually lifted.”

Delgra said that under the MC, the number of TNVS in Metro Manila would be limited to 45,000, assuring the public that this would not cause a shortage of vehicles on the road.

Delgra said the number could be lessened or increased in the future depending on the results of a performance review of the TNVS by the transportation board. REICELENE IGNACIO