Transportation dept leads groundbreaking rites for SMME

The Department of Transportation will lead today the groundbreaking ceremony of the Southeast Metro Manila Expressway (SMME), the first phase of the Metro Manila Expressway (MME) Project.

The 34.024-kilometer MME consists of three phases and has six lanes combined with elevated and at-grade expressway with two directional traffic flow that starts in the south with a connection to the existing Skyway Stage 1 in FTI, Taguig City. It terminates at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City, and will connect to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) via Balagtas.

“[The] SMME Project seeks to address the need to provide an alternate route, linking the southern and eastern cities of Metro Manila, that will help in decongesting the traffic situation being currently experienced in these areas,” the DoTr said in a statement.

The project was awarded to Citra Intercity Tollways Inc. under a public-private partnership arrangement. The concession period is 30 years from the issuance of the Toll Operation Certificate by the government to Citra.

Phase 1 of the project has an estimated cost of P45 billion, phase 2 about P25 billion, and the third phase approximately P20 billion.