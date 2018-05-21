Transportation exec axed for dealing with Duterte’s sister

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte axed a transportation official for allegedly disobeying an order by President Rodrigo Duterte not to entertain his relatives, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said that there were a lot of issues with Transportation Assistant Secretary Mark Tolentino but what caused him his job was when he entertained a request by Duterte’s sister who was not named.

“[Tolentino] disobeyed the order [of the President]not to have dealings with his relatives. The message is, the President is serious. Do not talk to them, you will be sacked if you do,” Roque said.

Roque did not elaborate.

On Saturday, Duterte said that that more public officers would be fired when he returns to Manila.

Speaking before local executives in Cebu City, Duterte said that the purge would be part of his anti-corruption drive in the government.

Duterte also distanced himself from any person using his or his family members’ names in government transactions.

Duterte warned that if they do, “consider them denied.”

“I said, ‘do not use – anybody using the name, my name, my wife’s name, [my children’s]names, my sisters and brothers, consider it denied,’” Duterte said.

The Chief Executive cited a case where a guy “ran afoul” within a department and sought the help of his sister.

When Duterte learned of this, he asked the deal to be struck down.

“I told him, ‘fire him out.’ His violation? He violated my order that if I was mentioned or talking to my relatives, even on a conversation about a project only, son of a bitch, I will kick you out,” Duterte said.

“I told everybody not to do that, consider it denied and do not even — even think about talking about the project whether it is really for or against. I told them to put that reason as to why he was kicked, for just violating that. I am imposing the strictest [order],” Duterte added. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA