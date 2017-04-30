Transportation office collected P22B in 2016

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) collected a total of P22.2 billion in government fees in 2016, surpassing its own target and collection the previous year by P1 billion.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante over the weekend said they had issued more than 5.8 million driver’s licenses and permits last year, representing an increase of 4.44 percent or 249,686 during the same period in 2015.

Registration of motor vehicles for 2016 reached 9.2 million (new, 2,005,098; renewal, 7,196,467) compared to previous year of 8.7 million.

Of the number, 479,559 new vehicles were registered in Metro Manila while 1.9 million were registration renewals.

Galvante said the LTO apprehended 588,676 drivers who violated various traffic rules and regulations and collected fines of P971.1 million or 5 percent higher compared to 2015’s P924 million.

To streamline the registration process, he added, the agency is considering decentralization of initial registration of brand-new and other motor vehicles by authorizing district and extension offices to process the same in addition to regional offices.

Meanwhile, the Do-It-Yourself Sales Reporting was formulated wherein the dealers will upload their sales in the LTO-IT system to do away with the bulk registration.

This reporting system resulted in shorter processing time.

Galvante said the LTO cut down the processing time for driver’s license transactions by almost half from more than one hour to 30 minutes.

Additional Driver’s License Renewal Offices were set up in various malls in Metro Manila that are open from Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in order to cater to clients who are unable to renew their license during the regular operating hours of the licensing office and to accommodate those clients who are working from Monday to Friday.

In the fight against corruption, 40 employees were charged administratively for illegal activities.

Nine were dismissed from the service, six were suspended and the rest are awaiting resolution of their cases.

Galvante promised to adhere to the President’s call to eliminate graft and corruption and abide by the zero corruption campaign of the Department of Transportation.

He disclosed that anti-fixing security measures were enhanced by enlisting the support of the Philippine National Police, as well as in the elimination of syndicates involved in manufacture and sale of fake LTO licenses and registration documents.

The LTO is also working in close coordination with the Dangerous Drugs Board in an effort to educate drivers on the ill effects of drugs and how the drugs affect their driving ability.

It conducted lectures, trainings, workshops and field practicum for LTO law enforcers and deputized agents from other government agencies.

Among the programs being pursued by LTO are the repair and rehabilitation of the eight Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (MVICs) in the National Capital Region (Metro Manila)-North MVIC (Quezon City) and South MVIC (Pasay City); Region I, San Fernando , La Union; Region III, San Fernando, Pampanga; Region IV-A, Alaminos, Laguna; Region VI, Iloilo City; Region VII, Cebu City; and Region XI, Davao City.

A memorandum of agreement with the Zamboanga City Economic Zone Authority is being reviewed to establish an MVIC in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Galvante said they are trying to modify questionnaires for the driver’s license examinations to conform with the type and restriction of license being applied for and organize driving schools in the country and require them that only driving instructors with certification from Technical Education and Skills Development Authority will be allowed to become driving instructors.

