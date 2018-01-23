Transportation official suspended, probed for corruption

A TRANSPORTATION official was suspended after receiving P150,000, as well as escort services and all-expense paid accommodation in a private resort, in exchange for a supposed favorable action on a cooperative’s application for a route measure capacity.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) identified the alleged erring official as Roberto Delfin, supervising transportation and development officer, assigned to the Road Transport Planning Division.

Transportation Undersecretary Reinier Paul Yebra for Legal Affairs and Procurement issued a 90-day preventive suspension order to Delfin, stating “your position affords you the opportunity to exert undue influence or pressure on potential witnesses and tamper with evidence pending formal investigation.”

According to the formal charge dated November 3, 2017, Delfin received through his aide Narciso Lim the amount of P150,000 from the New Sunrise Transport Cooperative.

“The said amount is in addition to other gifts and favors you asked for and received from NTSC, including escort services and all-expense paid accommodation in a private resort,” the formal charge said.

The case is still under investigation, according to DOTr. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO