TRAP forms ParaTriathlon Committee

The Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) has announced the formation of the Philippine ParaTriathlon Committee with veteran management consultant and sportswriter Lito Cinco as chairman, Sarita Zafra, Anton Tangan, head coach Anthony Lozada and Fabie David as core group members and TRAP secretary-general Tom Carrasco as adviser.

The group has already finalized its basic plans and programs aimed at developing paratriathlon in the country with the objective of forming a national training team of paratriathletes by the first quarter of 2018, and from whose ranks will come representatives to next year’s Asian Paratriathlon Championship in Albay in August, the 2019 ParaGames, the SEA Games that the Philippines will host, and the 2020 Paralympics.

TRAP is one of the few national sports associations already working toward the goal of developing programs for the differently-abled athletes, specifically for paratriathlon.

Head coach Lozada has already come up with the proposed selection process and parameters as well as the training program while the committee will also communicate with the International Triathlon Union, the Asian Triathlon Confederation, the Philippine Sports Commission, which is expected to provide the initial funding for the paratriathlon program, and the Philippine Olympic Committee.