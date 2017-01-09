Traslacion’ of Black Nazarene now at Hidalgo

MANILA: The “Traslación” or annual religious procession of the Feast of the Black Nazarene is now at the Hidalgo Street, with its head at Our Lady of Vergara and its tail end at Hidalgo.

According to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the crowd estimate is at 359,000.

Around 37,000 people are waiting inside the Quiapo church and its immediate vicinity such as Plaza Miranda, for the arrival of the image of the Black Nazarene.

NCRPO said no untoward incident was reported as of this posting. PNA

PNA/CC