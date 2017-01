MANILA: The “Traslación” or annual religious procession of the Feast of the Black Nazarene is now within the area of Arlegui-Palanca, with its head at Villalobos street, and its tail end at Palanca.

According to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), the crowd estimate is at 1,140,000.

About 35,000 people await at Quiapo church for the arrival of the image of the Black Nazarene.

NCRPO said no untoward incident was reported as of this posting. PNA

PNA/CC