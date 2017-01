The “Traslación” or procession of the Black Nazarene is now at the Planetarium fronting the National Library along Padre Burgos Avenue in Manila.

According to the National Capital Region Police Office, the crowd at the Quirino Grandstand swelled to 250,000. At least 8,000 devotees are inside the Quiapo Church.

So far, no untoward incident had been reported, the NCRPO said. PNA

