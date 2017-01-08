Traslacion prompts Taguig jail shakedown

THE National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Saturday conducted a shakedown at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology’s Special Intensive Care Area inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

The operation was ordered by NCRPO chief Oscar Albayalde to thwart any plan to sow chaos during the Black Nazarene procession on Monday, according to NCRPO spokesperson Chief Inspector Kimberly Molitas.

“We have documents, mobile phones which will be submitted for analysis,” Molitas said. “This is a continuous operation that we do with the jail bureau to ensure the safety of the public.”

Millions of devotees are expected to join the hours-long procession that will start at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church).

“We just wanted to ensure the safety of the devotees. We also advise them to be alert,” Albayalde said.

At least 5,000 security personnel were deployed to secure the religious gathering.

“We are very much prepared for this event,” Albayalde said.