TRASLACION

The image of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel arrives at the Quirino Grandstand on Friday from its shrine in San Sebastian Church in Quiapo to commemorate the 400th year from the time the Recollect friars brought the beloved Marian image to the Philippines. From its shrine, the country’s only Gothic cathedral, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel passed by the Minor Basilica of St. John the Baptist where the Black Nazarene is enshrined. The Nazarene was at the church’s door as Our Lady passed by. PHOTO BY DJ DIOSINA
