Travails of PH democracy: The mischiefs of factions

“ENERGY of the executive,” courtesy of Alexander Hamilton, is the first great idea of the founders of the American constitutional republic that rings true and has much relevance to our national life today. I wrote on this in an earlier column to explain what I perceive as the apparent success of President Duterte in his 18 months in office.

“The mischiefs of faction,” courtesy of James Madison, is a second idea from America’s beginnings that merits useful study in understanding our national situation today.

The American founders worried that small dedicated minorities would hijack the country’s politics. Madison identified the problem as “the mischiefs of factions.” By faction, he meant, “a number of citizens, whether amounting to a majority or minority of the whole who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion or of interest, adverse to the rights other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.”

Madison blamed factions for “the instability, injustice and confusion that have, in truth, been the mortal diseases under which popular governments everywhere perished.”

Madison found his solution to the mischief of factions in a government with countervailing powers, in the concept of check and balance between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government. By this means, he ventured that a republic would achieve prudent, orderly and stable government. But he would discover, when he became the fourth president of the United States, that centrifugal forces in the government can be too difficult to balance or manage.

A nation in stalemate

Madison’s concept of the mischief of factions is a useful tool for examining the many travails of Philippine democracy today, which ironically have sprouted at a time when the country appears to be getting its act together and performing creditably on the economic and foreign policy spheres.

“Travails” is an English literary term that denotes the difficulties that are experienced as part of a particular situation.

As I write this, we find our national life swamped literally and simultaneously by multiple problems in the political landscape.

A quick survey of the political scene shows the following dramas engaging the nation:

First, after regaling the citizenry for months about convening as a constituent assembly in order to amend the Constitution, the House of Representatives and the Senate have gone in separate directions, denouncing each other. They now threaten each other with dire consequences, each threatening the other with the expulsion of members.

If ever an institution was locked in a stalemate, the Philippine Congress is one. The entire initiative for constitutional reform has gone haywire. Nobody knows where it is going now.

Until everyone is dead

A second travail is the House hearing of the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. She has sworn that she will not be pressured into resigning her office, despite the sensational damaging testimony of so many, and her negative approval ratings. Particularly hard on her fellow justices, who have testified to violations of the Constitution and court regulations during her watch.

It would appear that Sereno is now determined to surpass even the first chief justice of the Supreme Court, Cayetano Arellano, who served for 18 years.

Sereno’s fellow justices and employees of the Supreme Court are mortified by the thought of this decision to stay on as CJ, until all of them are probably dead, because she will turn 70 only in 2030.

This forces the nation now to make some serious calculations. Must it suffer this appointment of Benigno Aquino 3rd, until it becomes a farce in the eyes of the world?

Sereno has evidently adopted the position that the House formally impeach her, so she can stand trial in the Senate, where she figures to get better treatment and more sympathizers among the senator-jurors.

Rappler wants it both ways

Also, a real travail is the case of Rappler and the revocation of its certificate of registration by the Securities and Commission (SEC).

Some see the case as unmistakable proof that President Duterte is bent on suppressing all media and journalists who are critical of his government and its policies. Inquirer columnist Randy David says as much in his column (“Rappler and press freedom,” Philippine Daily inquirer, January 21, 2018). He offers a curious solution: Let Rappler cure the defect in its registration.

Others contend that this is a case purely of government enforcing a corporate ownership law embodied in the Constitution, and not an attempt by the State to suppress a media corporation. Rappler clearly violated the Constitution. There’s no court anywhere it can win the issue.

Times columnist Sass Rogando Sasot wrote in a hard-hitting column (“Rappler’s grand deception,” Manila Times, January 18, 2018) that Rappler has perpetrated a grand deception on the nation. On the one hand, Rappler claims in its own verified explanation to the SEC that “it is not engaged in mass media,” in order to circumvent the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership and control of mass media in the country. On the other hand, in order to exploit press freedom and escape the long arm of the law, it claims to be a media entity that is a torchbearer of freedom of the press in the Philippines. Sasot concluded with disdain: “In other words, Rappler wants to eat our Constitution and poop on it too.”

During the weekend I had a discussion with another journalist about the case of Rappler. Everyone has said his piece on the case. Why not me? Have I no opinion on this? Did the SEC violate the press freedom of Rappler? Does an online website enjoy all the rights and privileges of full-fledged media organizations like the Manila Times and the country’s major broadcast networks? Are all media entities identical in their protections regardless of the service to the public interest that they provide?

Is the Rappler case comparable with the case of the New York Times and the Washington Post when they fought the US administration over their right to publish the Pentagon Papers?

It is false heroics and delusional to imagine that the Rappler case measures up in importance and significance with the Pentagon Papers case. Small-time will betray itself upon scrutiny. It is unthinkable that the world of journalism will be talking about the Rappler case a year or so or a decade from now.

