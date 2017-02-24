Travel agencies want more flights to Saipan

LOCAL travel agencies are urging airlines to fly to the Mariana Islands saying that Saipan is largely overlooked as a prime tourist destination for Filipinos. The Marianas Visitors Authority (MVA), which promotes and develops Northern Mariana Islands as a destination of choice, believes Saipan is ripe as a leading tourism destination for Filipinos if more flights were made available. MVA marketing Manager Abraham Ong laments that it is only Philippine Airlines (PAL) that has direct flights from the Philippines to Saipan. He said PAL’s two flights per week to Saipan, with a maximum capacity of 308 persons, is very limited and they would like to see more local airlines flying to the island as he added that there are also no international airlines flying to Saipan with stopovers in Manila. He said Filipinos will feel right at home in Saipan, part of the Northern Mariana Islands and a territory of the US, since 36 percent of its population are Filipinos. Saipan also offers the tourist a very diverse range of activities to enjoy adding that their target market ranges from millennials who are into more adventurous activities to centenarians who will appreciate historical tourism with memories from the island during World War II.