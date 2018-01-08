Travel at your own expense, govt workers told

PRESIDENTAL Communications Secretary Martin Andanar urged officials and personnel of the executive branch to use their own money if they want to travel abroad.

Andanar suggested that government employees can take advantage of the “seat sale” or promo fares being offered by various airline companies if they wish to travel despite the “no-travel” policy issued by President Rodrigo Duterte.

“So let’s take advantage of that (promo fares), let’s use our own money if we just want to travel and let us not use our office to do it,” he said in a roundtable discussion with The Manila Times.

Andanar noted that heads of agencies know if their foreign travels would redound to the good of their agencies. He noted that officials need not be present in every event.

“The message really is do not abuse your office and do not just travel just for the sake of travelling,” he said.

The President earlier said officials in the Executive department who had traveled abroad almost every month to leave their posts.

In a speech during an event in Davao City on December 21, Duterte said he would impose a “no travel abroad” policy starting January 2018.

Andanar noted that in most cases, when a government official is invited to attend a seminar abroad, the actual seminar would only be for one to three days and the remaining days are for junkets.

“So that is what the President is saying, that he does not like junkets because that is a form of corruption,” Andanar explained.

Several officials of the executive branch had been fired by Duterte because of their alleged unnecessary travels. Last week, the President sacked Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) Administrator Marcial Amaro 3rd, who reportedly traveled abroad 24 times for the past two years.

Amaro admitted that he made a total of 21 travels since he was appointed as head of Marina in 2016 but maintained that all these trips were approved by the Department of Transportation and were beneficial for the country.

In December, Duterte sacked Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor Chairman Terry Ridon and four commissioners also because of excessive travels abroad.

Elba Cruz, president of the Development Academy of the Philippines, was also fired in December over unnecessary travels.

“Everything we are talking about is really avoiding the abuse of trust, abuse of power and abuse of your office to travel, “ Andanar said.

He noted that head of agencies and personnel of the executive branch must be very cautious with their travel and refrain from using public funds on unnecessary trips.

“If you know that your invitation abroad is not really that necessary for your agency why go there? And if you really want to travel then avail of the piso (one peso) fare,” he added, referring to the travel promo offered by one airlineagency.