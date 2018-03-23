Travel insights

My daughter, Blessie, just turned 18, and although we did have the usual family celebration and a party for her and her friends, she opted out of the usual grand coming out debutante party. So I decided to bring her to Disneyland in Hong Kong as an added treat. It was a fun experience for the family, and it was also another chance to reflect on how far we have lagged behind our Asian neighbors.

It was not our first trip there, but as usual the MTR (Mass Transit Railway) experience was simply so convenient, especially compared with the MRT and LRT counterparts in our country. There was a time when I thought we were starting to catch up, but for two consecutive administrations now, the MRT inconvenience has been a major pain point for the commuting public of Metro Manila.

Added to the extensive rail network in Hong Kong is the use of smart cards that are interoperable in all railway routes, and even in buses. Hong Kong’s Octopus Card is one of the world’s most extensive contactless stored value smart card with over 500,000 readers being used by more than 3,000 service providers, such as convenience stores, supermarkets, fast food restaurants, petrol stations and vending machines. It is even used for non-payment purposes, such as to record school attendance and provide access control.

I make this observation in the light of our needs. Part of the jeepney modernization program is the need to install an electronic stored value card system for payments in the new vehicles. For this system to work, we need an interoperable smart card system that will work whatever form of conveyance one uses. But as we start seeing the proposals coming in, most franchise operators want their own system in play. We need one big consolidator, and if it is not possible, perhaps this is one area where government can play a major role in the initiation phase. Will the Beep cards of Ayala and MPIC serve this role in the Philippines? That is something worth waiting for.

The same is true in South Korea with its T-money Smart Cards usable in all Korean railways system around the country, making traveling a breeze. Do-it-yourself itineraries in South Korea is easy according to Abigael Vasquez, my peripatetic staff, since tourist spots are usually accessible and closer to train stations, making them not only a favorite destination of K-drama fanatics but travel enthusiasts as well. Interestingly, the T-money System is being operated by Korea Smart Card Co., Ltd, which is 34.4 percent owned by the Seoul Metropolitan City government.

Abigael also talked about the Easycard or Yoyo card used in the Taipei MRT system, which can likewise be used at convenience stores, department stores, supermarkets, taxis and other retailers. As in Korea, one of the major shareholders is the Taipei City government.

One major development is that these smart cards enable the user to execute transactions via the phone. The Octopus, for example, plans to integrate into its functions new technology such as QR code payment, the integration of the Octopus card with Samsung Pay and peer-to-peer lending.

On traffic. When traffic is the game, sad to say EDSA is the name. To the creative Filipino minds and their happy nature, a lot of memes and quotes have been concocted to make fun of the name, in this case EDSA. But this is something we cannot be proud of. Although traffic is also bad in some other countries, they have schemes to ensure keeping the trouble to a minimum. Buses in other countries follow strict schedules (regardless of the number of passengers), bus stops (you can’t just ride or alight anywhere) and bus drivers are independent, with no conductors needed, as payment is collected either through cash (submitted in an electronic box that does the change) or via transport card.

On discipline and the value of time. If I am not mistaken, last year malls began implementing proper decorum in the use of escalators. Right side for standing, left side for people rushing. This etiquette has been properly observed in our neighboring countries for quite a long time now. In Singapore, nobody has qualms about bumping you during the rush hours. For them, being on time is necessary to deliver what is expected of them. Time is an asset, an investment – for you, your company or the person with whom you had an appointment to meet. Being on time for them is being polite and professional.

How about our Filipino time? Why are we accustomed to being late and finding something or someone to blame for it? How about the Filipino way of taking it easy, or ever slowly, including tasks that require speedy processing? In other countries, it is always “clean as you go,” while in the Philippines, it’s always “the staff here will do the cleaning.”

On Culture. The Japanese, Koreans, Taiwanese, Chinese and Singaporeans love their culture, give it priority, embrace it and share it with the world! A good number of Japanese and Koreans do not have the facility of English but they been able to influence the world with their culture. Why do our millennials show no hesitation in trying to sing Korean songs and giving their best to learn the language? Filipinos around the globe are able to succeed or even excel in what they do outside our archipelago, but not here, I wonder.

Filipinos from all walks of life travel a lot these days, some for fun, most for their livelihood. We observe the good things our neighbors do for their country. Let’s hope and work to make these good things find their way as well into this country we call home.

Benel D. Lagua is executive vice president at the Development Bank of the Philippines. He is an active FINEX member and a long time advocate of risk-based lending for SMEs. The views expressed herein are his own and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of his office as well as FINEX.