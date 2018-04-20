Travel plans

NOW that we are officially in the summer season as announced by our weather bureau, Pag-Asa, with the temperature rising, we would need to plan vacation trips properly to avoid obstruction, hardship and untoward events on the way to our destination. All too often, unplanned trips meet contra-leisure travails that leave travelers ruing the day they ever undertook the trip.

For land travel, if by public conveyance, choose a transport company that has no record of horrible accidents, invariably explained as the failure of brakes or incompetent drivers or poor maintenance. There have been enough of these dreadful events lately and the transport companies involved are well remembered. If you were somewhere else when these accidents happened, make the proper inquiries when you choose which transport company to patronize.

If possible, make reservations so you do not have to join the chaotic ticketing at the bus terminals where the rule may be first come first served but enough people get impatient and proceed to cut the line.

The appearance of the bus has to be taken into consideration. Are the tires new enough, the seating accommodations clean, up-to-date and comfortable?

Pay attention to the appearance of the driver. Drug tests taken by government regulatory agencies have revealed drug-taking among drivers, which may have caused the bad accidents. If a driver is looking particularly unkempt and unclean, better not to put your life in his hands. Even if already on board the bus, if reckless driving is demonstrated by whoever is driving, it would be prudent to disembark. Long ago in the Mountain Province when regulations were scarce and if existent, hardly implemented, there used to be a sign above the driver’s seat on the bus saying, “Do not ride this bus if the driver is drunk,” effectively making the passenger implement the rule.

Traveling by sea has its own hazards. Seaworthy vessels by reputable shipping lines must be the basic standard. These boats would include safety devices like life vests for all, and lifeboats or rafts in case of sudden emergencies. What must be given careful scrutiny is smaller boats like the so-called fast crafts that sometimes overload, do not have the safety devices required or take unnecessary risks.

For both air and sea travel, particular attention must be given to weather conditions because they affect travel to the point of being not only obstructive but destructive.

Air travel is usually better regulated with all kinds of rules that make it safe and comfortable. However, with conditions in today’s Philippines where congestion at airports is a given because of lack of planning for the future from administrations back almost a generation ago, one has to be astute about choosing the time to travel.

If you need to be punctual or in place at a certain time, take the earliest morning flight possible. They are usually on time. It is as the day wears on that the lack of runways at the Manila airport begins to slow down flights landing and taking off. If a busy day has to be gone through before taking a flight in the evening, be prepared for inordinate delays. What happens is that landing aircraft have priority and that means taking off will be delayed which means that turnaround (a plane from Manila landing late in whatever destination will cause the flight back from there to be delayed too). This whole scenario builds up as the Manila airport congests.

Actually, Manila may be the poster child of congestion but it happens everywhere in the world, from New York to London to the big cities of Asia. Even without inclement weather conditions, anything can delay flights big time, from a small maintenance problem to a technical issue or unruly passengers, overbooking, etc.

Last Sunday I flew to Iloilo for work on Monday and Tuesday. Since I also had something to do on Sunday, I chose the 6:45 p.m. flight. I expected a delay of maybe an hour if lucky. But I was not lucky, because of what they said was delayed turnaround of the plane assigned to the flight. When it was ready, the busy hour of international flights landing in the evening caught up with us. We finally boarded at close to 10 p.m. (they gave us a boxed dinner before that) and waited on the tarmac for about 45 minutes before take-off. e arrived in Iloilo at midnight. Flying back on Tuesday we again had a 6:45 p.m. flight which of course was delayed but not too badly. We took off at 7:30 p.m. and arrived in Manila in less than an hour. One cannot blame the airline, it is the airport.

Meanwhile, my helper took the 4:30 a.m. flight to Bacolod the next day, which took off and arrived on time. From the airport, she proceeded to the bus terminal for the bus to Kabankalan and texted upon her arrival in Kabankalan before 9 a.m. But she is planning an afternoon return. I expect she will be delayed.

No use blaming anyone except the distant past administrations for this turn of events. But one does wish that this one stop dithering about where to put a better airport and get going about building it. The Cebu airport seems to be a good model of private-public partnership. Let us hope the government chooses an equally good partner.

So, attend to the details of any trip for a vacation or otherwise.